NFL linebacker Mychal Kendricks charged with insider trading

FILE - In this July 26, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Browns’ Mychal Kendricks is shown during an NFL football training camp in Berea, Ohio. Federal prosecutors in Philadelphia say Cleveland Browns linebacker Mychal Kendricks used insider trading tips from an acquaintance to make about $1.2 million in illegal profits on four major trading deals. Kendricks says in a statement released by his lawyer Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, that he’s sorry and “deeply” regrets his actions. Tony Dejak, File AP Photo