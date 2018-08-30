The Latest: Australian questions basis of Cambodia verdict

In this Aug. 29, 2018, file photo, Australian filmmaker James Ricketson, right, gets off from a prisoner truck upon his arrival at Phnom Penh Municipal Court in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Ricketson is on trial in Cambodia on charges of endangering national security by flying a drone over an opposition party rally last year. Closing arguments in the trial are expected Wednesday. Heng Sinith, File AP Photo