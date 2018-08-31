Seaside woman gets 13 years for driving drunk, killing man

A Seaside woman has pleaded guilty to driving drunk and killing a man last year.
KPTV-TV reports Corrissa Barnett pleaded guilty Thursday in connection with the death of 42-year-old Robert Miles of Hammond in October 2017.
Investigators say Barnett drove into a police car and then smashed a bus stop near Highway 101, killing Miles and seriously injuring Abdirisak Mohamed of Longview, Washington.
Miles died at the scene.
Police said Barnett was detained as she was walking away from the scene. Hours later, authorities say blood sample from Barnett showed she had a blood-alcohol content of .24.
Barnett pleaded guilty to charges including manslaughter, assault and DUII.
She was sentenced to 13 years and four months in prison.
Comments