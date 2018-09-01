Lana Del Rey nixes Israel concert after Palestinian pressure

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2018 file photo, Lana Del Rey arrives at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York. Del Rey has canceled her planned performance at an Israeli music festival after pressure from Palestinian boycott activists. In a Twitter message late Friday, Aug. 31, Del Rey says she is delaying “until a time when I can schedule visits for both my Israeli and Palestinian fans.” It wasn’t clear whether it was a direct response to the BDS movement’s boycott call. Still, it marked a setback for Israel, which aims to prevent politics from infiltrating the arts. AP, File Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision