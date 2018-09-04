Iowa DOT leader poses as ‘Star Trek’ captain in spoof video

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2018, file photo, Iowa Department of Transportation Director Mark Lowe speaks during a news conference during the opening day of the Iowa Legislature at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. Lowe is boldly inviting his employees to go where they’ve gone many times before: a work meeting. A video produced by DOT staff features Lowe and six department leaders as characters from “Star Trek: The Next Generation.” The video urges employees to attend a two-day annual leadership conference that begins Wednesday, Sept. 5. Charlie Neibergall, File AP Photo