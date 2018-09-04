Plan Ahead

September 9
CSU Schwob School of Music.
Duo Kupinski, guitar, will perform at 4 p.m. in Legacy Hall at the RiverCenter for free.
September 10-11
Fort Benning Sales
Used library equipment 9 a.m.-2 p.m. in Building 2784 on Sightseeing Road (behind the new Long Library on Eckel Street.) Merchandise includes chairs, mats, tables, shelves, displays, file cabinets and more. Please note, this sale is open from 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m. September 10 to active duty and retired service members and their spouses only, with military ID. Thereafter, it is open to the public. Accepted methods of payment are cash, debit, MasterCard and Visa.
September 11
CSU Schwob School of Music
An artist talk will be held for The Crime of Art, works by Kota Ezawa, exhibition in Illges Gallery. 5:30 p.m. followed by a reception. The exhibit will be open until September 22. art.columbusstate.edu
September 12-14
CSU Tennis Classic
The Seventh Annual CSU Tennis Classic will take place at the John W. Walden Tennis Center and Green Island Country Club. This three-day event will include tennis clinics, mixers and a court side dinner with exhibition matches. The goal is to help CSU’s tennis student athletes complete their education while bringing tennis fans of all ages and abilities together. In addition, this year, CSU is partnering with CORTA to provide a multisport wheelchair for their Wheelchair Tennis Program. Prices vary. For more information or to register for dinner, visit www.csucougars.com/tennisclassic
▪ September 12, 6 p.m.-9 p.m.; Match Play
▪ September 13, 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.; Junior Clinic
▪ September 14, 9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.; Ladies Clinic
▪ September 14, 4 p.m.-10 p.m.; Match Play and Exhibition Dinner
September 13
CSU Schwob School of Music
▪ Lisa Oberlander, clarinet, will perform a free faculty recital at 7 :30 p.m. in Legacy Hall at the RiverCenter.
▪ Mark Dion, fall visiting artist and scholar in residence program leader, will host an artist talk at the Columbus Museum at 6 p.m. art.columbusstate.edu
September 15
6th Annual Columbus Children’s Book Festival
Columbus Public Library 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
