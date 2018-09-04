CSU opens “Old Dry Frye” at Riverside Theatre Complex

CSU opens Thursday its production of “Old Dry Frye”. It's a family-friendly Appalachian folktale that tells the story of an itinerant preacher whose accidental death starts an unusual series of events in the local “holler." Meet the cast members.
