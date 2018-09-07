Celebrity chef accused of harassment files for bankruptcy

FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2009 file photo, “Top Chef: Las Vegas” contestants Ashley Merriman, left, Mike Isabella, center, and Mattin Noblia cook during the presentation for “Top Chef: Las Vegas” at the NBC Universal Television Critics Association summer press tour in Pasadena, Calif. Isabella has filed for bankruptcy in the wake of a sexual harassment lawsuit that had a direct impact on sales and led to the Washington Nationals cutting ties with him. The Washington Post reports the Washington chef filed for bankruptcy protection for his businesses on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. Former Mike Isabella Concepts manager, Chloe Caras, sued in March alleging the “Top Chef” alum and his partners touched her without permission and talked about her buttocks. Matt Sayles, File AP Photo