Renzo Piano designs new Genoa bridge: simple but not banal

Italian architect Renzo Piano talks with journalists after a meeting about the Morandi highway bridge, which collapsed on Aug. 14 killing 43 people, in Genoa, Italy, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. Piano, 80, said he had been in Geneva on August 14 when the Morandi Bridge collapsed, “and since then I’ve been thinking of nothing else”. Piano said “the bridge is a theme that touches all the chords: from technology to poetics”. ANSA via AP Simone Arveda