Rising country star Kane Brown to perform in Columbus on his first arena tour

He’s a rising star who has honed his performances by opening for Georgia Florida Line, Jason Aldean, Brad Paisley and Chris Young.
Now Georgia’s own Kane Brown will launch his first arena tour early next year with his third stop on a cool Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center. It’s called the “Live Forever Tour.”
The date is Jan. 12, with special guests Granger Smith and Raelynn the openers. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Sept. 14 through Live Nation Entertainment or at the civic center box office. Tickets range from $29.50 to $49.50 plus fees with parking $5.
When not on tour with major acts, Brown is heavy into the club circuit, working to build a reputation for delivering a night of entertainment. It was in April 2016 that he performed before a packed venue at the Phenix City Amphitheater overlooking the Chattahoochee River.
“It’s my biggest tour so far,” Brown told The Tennessean earlier this week. “We’ve been in clubs, and now we’ll be playing for 8,000 to 10,000 people. We’re excited to work on our production and get it bigger and just get on the road and out of the clubs.”
The Live Forever Tour launches Jan. 10 in Duluth, Ga., then moves to Pensacola, Fla., before the Columbus show. Other stops in the Southeast include Huntsville, Ala., Columbia, S.C., and Orlando, Fla., with the tour wrapping up in early March in Texas unless additional dates are added.
Brown, 24, gained recognition from doing covers of country songs on Facebook, including those of George Strait, Lee Brice and Alan Jackson. The multiracial performer — his father is black and part Cherokee, while his mother is white — has discussed in interviews the challenges he faced growing up in northwest Georgia.
His songs thus far include “Used to Love You Sober,” “Ain’t No Stopping Us Now,” “Heaven,” “Lose It” and Weekend.” Brown reached the top of the country charts with his 2017 collaboration with performer Lauren Alaina on “What Ifs,” which also won Collaborative Video of the Year at this summer’s CMT Music Awards. He also received nominations for New Male Vocalist of the Year at the ACM Awards in 2017 and 2018.
Of note: Music fans might recall that Raelynn, whose real name is Rachael Lynn Woodward, appeared on the second season in 2012 of NBC’s “The Voice,” coached by country star Blake Shelton. She was knocked out in the quarterfinals.
Comments