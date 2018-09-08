Ketchikan holds its first film festival

In this Aug. 24, 2018 photo, festival director Alexandra Brown announces the winners of the Ketchikan Film Festival at Discovery Center in Ketchikan, Alaska. A drone video showing what Keith Wadley has been doing in his retirement, a video taking its viewers inside and around the Baranof Hot Springs and a cautionary animated film showing what could happen if a child swallowed a watermelon seed. Those were three of the many films shown at the first-ever film festival. Ketchikan Daily News via AP Dustin Safranek