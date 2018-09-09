Rascals’ guitarist Cornish recovering from on-stage collapse

FILE - In this May 24 2013, file photo, Gene Cornish, of The Rascals, performs at Hard Rock Live! in the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. A theater official says Rock & Roll Hall of Fame guitarist Gene Cornish of The Rascals collapsed on stage while performing in Montana. The Billings Gazette reports the 74-year-old Cornish was taken to a hospital after the incident Friday, Sept. 7, 2018. There was no immediate word on his condition. AP Photo by Jeff Daly/Invision