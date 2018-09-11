Rosanne Cash calls threats to journalism ‘really alarming’

FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, Rosanne Cash attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Cash will receive the Spirit of Americana Free Speech award from the Americana Music Association on Wednesday, Sept. 12, following in her father Johnny Cash’s footsteps. He was the first artist to receive that award in 2002. AP, File Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision