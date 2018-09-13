Eurovision says Tel Aviv will host 2019 song contest

FILE - In this May 12, 2018 file photo, Netta Barzilai from Israel celebrates after winning the Eurovision song contest in Lisbon, Portugal. The Eurovision Song Contest has announced that next year’s competition will be held in Tel Aviv. The government initially insisted on holding the popular event in Jerusalem. But following a backlash over the U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as its capital and a subsequent fear of boycotts it dropped the demand. Armando Franca, File AP Photo