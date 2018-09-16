Artwork featuring famed rat image part of exhibit in Waco

Cultivate 7twelve executive director Fiona Bond, right, and development director Liz Taylor, left, look over an exhibit entitled “Haight Street Rat,” a 2010 piece of street art by British artist and arts provocateur Banksy, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, in Waco, Texas. It’s the first time “Haight Street Rat” has been shown in Texas after a post-building career that has seen exhibitions in Miami, Los Angeles, New York, Toronto, Nashville and more. Waco Tribune-Herald via AP Rod Aydelotte