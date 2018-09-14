Vulnerability key to country singer Brett Young’s breakout

In this Aug. 8, 2018, photo, Brett Young poses in Nashville, Tenn. The Southern California-native has taken over as country music’s new heartbreak kid, thanks to that triple-platinum song and a string of other emotional, heartfelt ballads from this debut self-titled album in 2017. But he promises more tempo on the new album, including the title track “Ticket to L.A.,” which releases later this year. Mark Humphrey AP Photo