Sneak Peek: Meet the artist who illustrated “Click, Clack, Moo: Cows that Type”

Children's book illustrator Betsy Lewin, think "Click, Clack, Moo: Cows that Type", appears Sept. 15 at 11 a.m. at the Columbus Children's Book Festival at the Columbus Public Library. She visited Gentian Elementary School in Columbus on Friday.
