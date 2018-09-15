Tax incentive proposal aims to draw film crews to Las Cruces

Las Cruces may become the first city in New Mexico to offer financial incentives to producers that make films in the city as city leaders look to draw more projects to the area.
The city's Economic Development Department says just over 1 percent of film productions that took place in the state from 2002 to 2017 occurred in Las Cruces.
Most film productions tend to shoot in Albuquerque and Santa Fe.
The Las Cruces Sun-News reports that to change that, the department proposed at a work session on Monday to pay 10 percent of "qualified expenses" to film production companies that spend at least $100,000 in Las Cruces.
The proposed initiative would be an addition to a tax incentive already offered by the state that pays for 25 percent of film production costs.
