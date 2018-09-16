Best-sellers

Rankings for hard-cover books sold in Southern California, as reported by selected book stores:
Fiction
1."My Year of Rest and Relaxation," by Ottessa Moshfegh (Penguin Press: $26) A New Yorker deals with depression, relationships and an inept therapist.
2."Circe," by Madeline Miller (Little, Brown: $27) A retelling of the story of Circe, who draws the wrath of both men and gods.
3."The President Is Missing," by Bill Clinton and James Patterson (Little, Brown: $30) President Duncan goes undercover.
4."There There," by Tommy Orange (Knopf: $25.95) A powerful story of contemporary Native American life.
5."The Fall of Gondolin," by Christopher Tolkien and J.R.R. Tolkien (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt: $30) A reluctant hero defends a mysterious city.
6."Warlight," by Michael Ondaatje (Knopf: $26.95) In the aftermath of WWII, two teenagers are left with a mysterious man.
7."Cherry," by Nico Walker (Knopf: $26.95) An Iraq war veteran and his girlfriend take desperate measures after becoming addicted to opioids.
8."The Hate U Give," by Angie Thomas (Balzer plus Bray: $17.99) A 16-year-old girl witnesses the police shooting of her childhood friend.
9."A Gentleman in Moscow," by Amor Towles (Viking: $27) In 1922, a Russian count is sentenced to house arrest in a grand hotel.
10."Clock Dance," by Anne Tyler (Knopf: $26.95) A widow flies across the country to look after a woman she's never met.
