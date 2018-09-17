Sotomayor tells kids: Reading helped me reach Supreme Court

FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2018, file photo, Supreme Court Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor talks about her children’s book, “Turning Pages: My Life Story”, during the Library of Congress National Book Festival in Washington. Sotomayor says reading helped her reach the Supreme Court. Sotomayor on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, celebrated the release of her two children’s books by speaking to parents and children at the Newark Public Library. Cliff Owen, File AP Photo