The Brick Bistro opens Sept. 19 with “heavenly food served by a Red Devil”

The Brick Bistro at Central High School, operated by culinary arts instructor John Chapiewski and his advanced students, opens to the public Sept. 19. It's open Wednesday through Fridays from 11:15 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. in the career tech building.
