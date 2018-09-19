‘Sesame Street’ wants to clarify: Bert and Ernie aren’t gay

FILE - In this May 9, 2006, file photo, Ernie and Bert of “Sesame Street” pose in front of the Queen Mary II in the harbor of Hamburg, Germany. The producers of “Sesame Street” tweeted Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, that Bert and Ernie are not gay in response to a Queerty interview published Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, with a former writer for the show who said he considered the puppets lovers. Fabian Bimmer, File AP Photo