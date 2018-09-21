Unreleased Chris Cornell songs to be released in November

FILE - In this May 19, 2013 file photo, Chris Cornell of Soundgarden performs at Rock on the Range in Columbus, Ohio. New Chris Cornell music is being released more than a year after his death. Cornell’s widow Vicky is behind the new album “Chris Cornell,” as well as a four-disc box set. Both will be released Nov. 16, 2018. AP, File Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Invision