Alaska man tied to girl’s death pleads not guilty

FILE - This undated file photo provided by Scotty Barr shows Ashley Johnson-Barr. A federal grand jury has indicted on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, an Alaska man linked to the missing 10-year-old girl’s death, alleging he lied, among other things, that he found the missing girl’s cellphone when in fact he took it from her. Johnson-Barr went missing Sept. 6, 2018, in Kotzebue, 26 miles (42 kilometers) north of the Arctic Circle, and she was found dead Sept. 14. (Scotty Barr via AP) AP