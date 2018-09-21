Burt Reynolds mourned at small private memorial in Florida

FILE - In this March 27, 1987 file photo, Burt Reynolds, right, holds hands with Loni Anderson at luncheon in Los Angeles. Reynolds’ friends and relatives shared memories of the late actor at a private memorial service. A family spokeswoman says Reynolds’ ex-wife Anderson and their son Quinton Anderson Reynolds were among the speakers at the Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, service at Quattlebaum Funeral Home in North Palm Beach, Fla. Bob Galbraith, File AP Photo