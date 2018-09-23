Mystery around disappearance of Chinese star Fan Bingbing

FILE - In this May 24, 2017, file photo, Fan Bingbing poses for photographers as she arrives for the screening of the film The Beguiled at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. Fan Bingbing, one of China’s best-known starlets and a rising Hollywood star, has well and truly fallen off the map amid vague allegations of tax shenanigans and possibly other infractions that have put her at odds with China’s Communist Party-appointed culture czars. Alastair Grant, File AP Photo