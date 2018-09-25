CSU opens “Guys and Dolls” at Riverside Theatre Complex

A musical theater classic about a trip back to Damon Runyon’s mythical New York City opens this weekend at Columbus State University.
CSU’s production of “Guys and Dolls” makes it debut Sept. 28 at CSU’s Riverside Theatre Complex.
Performing in a show like “Guys and Dolls” is a great opportunity for actors and actresses because it’s such a classic in the musical theatre repertoire, Katherine Ambrester, who portrays Sarah Brown, said.
“It’s just been really fun to bring it back to life, “ Ambrester said. “ Even though it’s half a century old, as a work of art it’s timeless in the themes.”
“It’s about changing someone to be the best person that they can be and taking their mind away from the things that they hold the most to things that they need the most, “ Tyler Biehl, who plays Benny Southwest, said..
Guys and Dolls features the music and lyrics of Frank Loesser and is based on the book by Abe Burrows and Jo Swerling. There’s a lot of period slang and culture cast members needed to learn for their roles.
“For example, when we say we’re ‘shootin’ crap,’ we are not shootin’ the thing you find in the toilet,” Ethan Hall, an actor in the show, said explaining it’s a dice game that can be played almost anywhere.
Biehl said cast members learned the game to make their performances more realistic, along with the history of phrases like “According to Hoyle.” It’s a reference to playing by the accepted rules, especially in gambling and references Edmund Hoyle, an 18th century writer and card expert.
Performances are scheduled for September 28 and 29 at 7:30 p.m, September 30 at 2:00 p.m, and October 4-6 at 7:30 p.m. Contact the box office at (706) 507-8444 for ticket more information.
