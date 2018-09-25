CSU opens “Guys and Dolls” at Riverside Theatre Complex

Sneak Peak: CSU theatre production has music, romance, comedy.....even Craps.

Columbus State University’s production of “Guys and Dolls” open Sept. 28 at CSU’s Riverside Theatre Complex. Performances are scheduled for September 28-29 at 7:30 p.m, September 30 at 2:00 p.m, and October 4-6 at 7:30 p.m. Here's your sneak peek.