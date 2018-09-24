Sneak Peak: CSU theatre production has music, romance, comedy.....even Craps.
Columbus State University’s production of “Guys and Dolls” open Sept. 28 at CSU’s Riverside Theatre Complex. Performances are scheduled for September 28-29 at 7:30 p.m, September 30 at 2:00 p.m, and October 4-6 at 7:30 p.m. Here's your sneak peek.
Go behind the scenes with director and choreographer Shane Hall at "photo call" for the Springer's production of "Mamma Mia!" Performances are set for Sept. 21, 22, 27, 28, 29, Oct. 4, 5, 6 at 7:30 PM & Sept. 23, 30, and Oct. 7 at 2:30 PM
Emily Kristen Morris portrays Bea in the national touring production of "Something Rotten!". The company has been at RiverCenter for the Performing Arts preparing for the tour, which has its first public performance Wednesday Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m.
The Brick Bistro at Central High School, operated by culinary arts instructor John Chapiewski and his advanced students, opens to the public Sept. 19. It's open Wednesday through Fridays from 11:15 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. in the career tech building.
Children's book illustrator Betsy Lewin, think "Click, Clack, Moo: Cows that Type", appears Sept. 15 at 11 a.m. at the Columbus Children's Book Festival at the Columbus Public Library. She visited Gentian Elementary School in Columbus on Friday.
Amateur boxers in town for the Sugar Bert Boxing Title Belt National Qualifier got some valuable advice from pro fighter Money Powell IV and his coach Jason Jones during a Friday press conference that applies in and out of the ring. Listen and learn.
This week's slate of high school football games features a Friday night "Backyard Brawl" between Central-Phenix City and Smiths Station. It's the first time since 2005 both teams are undefeated. Here are the other are matchups.
CSU opens Thursday its production of “Old Dry Frye”. It's a family-friendly Appalachian folktale that tells the story of an itinerant preacher whose accidental death starts an unusual series of events in the local “holler." Meet the cast members.
There's a full slate of high school football games going into the Labor Day weekend, including a Thursday matchup between the Columbus High Blue Devils and Troup County Tigers at Callaway Stadium in LaGrange, Ga. at 7 p.m. Here are this week's games.
Lee Thomas, deputy commissioner of the Georgia Film, Music and Digital Entertainment Office, shared her thoughts Tuesday on the film industry in Georgia and Columbus' role in it at the Jim Blanchard Leadership Forum in Columbus, Georgia.
Before there was a Goo Goo Car Wash there was a Goo Goo Restaurant. It, like many other restaurants, have long since become nothing but a memory. Here's a quick look back at some of those restaurants in Columbus and the Chattahoochee Valley.
Christopher Walters is the executive chef at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center in Columbus, Ga. Walters and his staff feed thousands of people a year. Watch as he prepares a meal of grilled flank steak, risotto, and baby carrots.
Flat Rock Studio, the new home of Columbus State University’s television and film production program, officially opened Friday afternoon. It’s a state-of-the-art sound stage and production facility that was set up by the W.C. Bradley Company.
It's the second week of high school football games for Georgia teams and most Alabama teams begin their regular season games this week. In Columbus, Hardaway faces Kendrick Thursday night at Kinnett Stadium. Here's a quick preview of the schedule.
Phenix City celebrated the grand opening of the Phenix City Food Truck Park in style Friday afternoon with live music, community art projects and of course food from several food truck vendors. Here's a look at the event and more infomation.
Ryan Alexander's mother lost her fight with breast cancer Aug. 15, 2001. He visited the John B. Amos Cancer Center on the anniversary of her death to honor her memory and encourage his Facebook Live audience to donate to the American Cancer Society.
