CBS taps media industry veteran Parsons as interim chairman

FILE - In this Thursday, March 12, 2009, file photo, then-Citigroup CEO Richard Parsons listens as President Barack Obama speaks about the economy at Business Roundtable, an association of chief executive officers of leading U.S. companies, at a hotel in Washington. On Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, CBS said it has named media industry veteran Richard Parsons as interim chairman of the board as the company moves to reshape itself following the ouster of longtime chief Les Moonves. Charles Dharapak, File AP Photo