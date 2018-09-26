Copy of ‘Lady Chatterley’ used at obscenity trial for sale

FILE - In this B/W file photo dated Oct. 27, 1960, a queue forms outside The Old Bailey Central Criminal Court, in London, for admission to the public gallery where the “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” case is resuming. A paperback copy of “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” by D.H. Lawrence’s, used by the judge in the book’s landmark U.K. obscenity trial is expected to sell at auction for up to 15,000 pounds ($20,000) by Sotheby’s on Oct. 30, 2018. File AP Photo