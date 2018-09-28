JWoww of ‘Jersey Shore’ files for divorce after 3 years

FILE - In this May 29, 2014 file photo, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Roger Mathews attend WE tv’s “Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars” party in New York. Farley of the hit reality television show “Jersey Shore” has filed for divorce from her husband of less than three years. The divorce complaint was filed Sept. 12, 2018 in Ocean County Superior Court, citing irreconcilable differences between Farley and Mathews. AP Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision