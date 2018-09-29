‘Huge win’ as banned Kenyan film is allowed limited showings

FILE - In this April 27, 2018, file photo, Wanuri Kahiu, the director of the film “Rafiki,” or “Friend” in Swahili, a love story featuring two women, stands by an art installation as she is interviewed by The Associated Press in Nairobi, Kenya. The first Kenyan feature film to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival has received overwhelming audience support since a Kenyan court temporarily lifted a ban imposed by censors over the film’s gay content, a lawyer said Friday, Sept. 28, 2018. Ben Curtis, File AP Photo