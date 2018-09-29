Exhibition reflects on 1968 Olympic protest and its legacy

In this Sept. 26, 2018, photo, people can be seen reflected in the mirrored surface of a sculpture outside the High Museum of Art in Atlanta. The sculpture “Invisible Man (Salute)” is part of an exhibition titled “With Drawn Arms: Glenn Kaino and Tommie Smith,” which reflects on a protest by African-American sprinters at the 1968 Summer Olympics. The front of the sculpture is a flat, mirrored surface, while the back is a lifelike statue of Olympian Tommie smith on the medal podium with his arm raised in protest. Kate Brumback AP Photo