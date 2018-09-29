Concert with Willie Nelson shows O’Rourke’s liberal views

FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2018, file photo, Democratic U.S. Representative Beto O’Rourke takes part in in a debate for the Texas U.S. Senate with Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, in Dallas. Willie Nelson will hold a concert for Democratic Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. O’Rourke is a three-term congressman from El Paso trying to upset Republican Sen. Ted Cruz in November. The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool, File Tom Fox