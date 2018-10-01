Mickey Mouse gets African wardrobe options for 90th birthday

A child looks over the head of a Mickey Mouse statue at an exhibition at Sandton City in Johannesburg, Sunday Sept. 30, 2018. For the famed cartoon’s 90th birthday and at Disney’s invitation, 10 South African artists each painted and adorned a statue of the cartoon character, using colors, patterns and imagery that reflect the continent’s cultural diversity and giving him more wardrobe options than his usual white gloves, red pants and yellow shoes. Denis Farrell AP Photo