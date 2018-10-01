Bruce Springsteen makes surprise festival appearance

FILE - In this June 10, 2018, file photo, Bruce Springsteen performs at the 72nd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York. “The Boss” took a break from “Springsteen on Broadway” and performed with the band Social Distortion at the inaugural Sea.Hear.Now festival in Asbury Park, N.J., on Sunday, Sept. 30. AP, File Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision