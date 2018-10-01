British singer Ed Sheeran grabs a beer at Connecticut pub

FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2018 file photo, singer Ed Sheeran poses for photographers upon arrival at the Brit Awards 2018 in London. Sheeran and his fiancé stopped in at Tommy Sullivan’s Cafe in Branford, Conn., following a wedding Friday, Sept. 28. Pub owner Maeve Sullivan says the “Shape of You” singer ordered a beer before he was joined by others from the wedding party. AP, File Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision