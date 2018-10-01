Soccer star Ronaldo sued, accused of rape by Nevada woman

FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2018 file photo Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo looks to the sky as he reacts during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Lazio at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy. Ronaldo is being sued by a Nevada woman who said he raped her in the penthouse suite of a Las Vegas hotel in 2009 and then dispatched a team of “fixers” to obstruct the criminal investigation and trick her into keeping quiet for $375,000. The suit filed Thursday asks the Clark County District Court to void the 2010 settlement and non-disclosure agreement, claiming the woman was so traumatized by the events that she was incapable of participating in negotiations. Luca Bruno, file AP Photo