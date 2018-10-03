A year after Weinstein, Hollywood is still soul-searching

FILE - In this May 12, 2018 file photo, 82 film industry professionals stand on the steps of the Palais des Festivals to represent, what they describe as pervasive gender inequality in the film industry, at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France. The #MeToo movement has gone far beyond the movies, but Hollywood remains ground zero in a cultural eruption that began 12 months ago with the revelations about Harvey Weinstein. AP, File Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision