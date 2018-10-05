Monica Lewinsky changes social media name to fight bullying

FILE - In this June 25, 2015, file photo, Monica Lewinsky attends the Cannes Lions 2015, International Advertising Festival in Cannes, southern France. Lewinsky is teaming up with celebrities for an anti-bullying campaign that targets name-calling. Appearing Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Lewinsky says the (hash) Defy The Name campaign calls on people to change their social media names to include the names they were bullied by. Lewinsky says she’ll now be known as: Monica Chunky Slut Stalker That Woman Lewinsky.” Lionel Cironneau, File AP Photo