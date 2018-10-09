Video: Springer opens ‘Amazing Grace’ in McClure Theatre

The Springer Opera House’s production of “Amazing Grace” opens Friday in the Springer’s McClure Theatre. It's part of the Children’s Theatre Series. Public performances are set for October 12, 13, 19, 20 at 7 p.m. and October 13, 14, 20, 21 at 2 p.m.
By
Here are your football matchups for Oct. 4-5

Sports

Here are your football matchups for Oct. 4-5

Here's a look at some of the high school football games scheduled for Oct. 4-5 involving teams in the Chattahoochee Valley. Many teams are on the road this week and A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium is being used for the Tuskegee-Morehouse Classic.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Columbus Ledger-Enquirer App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service