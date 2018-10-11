India’s #MeToo comes amid calls for 2013 law’s enforcement

FILE - This June 15, 2008 file photo shows retired Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta in Ahmadabad, India. A complaint by Dutta, who now lives in the United States, alleging sexual harassment on a 2008 movie set has galvanized women in India, but for the country’s burgeoning #MeToo movement to reach broader swaths of society, a little-known labor law must be more aggressively implemented, lawyers and activists said Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. Ajit Solanki, File AP Photo