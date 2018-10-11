Box Springs girl to compete on American Ninja Warrior Junior TV show

Jordan Watson, 10, of Box Springs, is one of nearly 200 kids aged 9-14 selected to be on the first American Ninja Warrior Junior TV series that begins airing Oct. 13 on Universal Kids, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment’s network for kids.
Here are your football matchups for Oct. 4-5

Here's a look at some of the high school football games scheduled for Oct. 4-5 involving teams in the Chattahoochee Valley. Many teams are on the road this week and A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium is being used for the Tuskegee-Morehouse Classic.

