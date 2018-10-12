Duke looking for big plays on offense against Georgia Tech

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, file photo, Duke head coach David Cutcliffe reacts during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia Tech in Durham, N.C. “This parity in this league, I told our team, ‘Welcome to the next seven games you’re going to play,’” Duke coach David Cutcliffe said after his Blue Devils dropped their ACC opener to Virginia Tech. “Every ACC game is going to be the same. It’s going to require that you play as well as you can possibly play.” Gerry Broome, File AP Photo