Mime uses art of silence to inspire young imaginations, enhance creative writing curriculum

Toma the Mime, also known as Thomas K. Johnson, has been teaching his Young Authors Day program in local schools as part of the RiverCenter on the Road program by RiverCenter for the Performing Arts. He also performed Saturday in downtown Columbus.
Sports

Here are your football matchups for Oct. 4-5

Here's a look at some of the high school football games scheduled for Oct. 4-5 involving teams in the Chattahoochee Valley. Many teams are on the road this week and A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium is being used for the Tuskegee-Morehouse Classic.

