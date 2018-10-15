Microsoft co-founder, philanthropist Paul Allen dies at 65

FILE - In this July 17, 2001 file photo, Seattle Seahawks owner Paul Allen appears in a suite in the team’s stadium in Seattle. Allen, billionaire owner of the Trail Blazers and the Seattle Seahawks and Microsoft co-founder, died Monday, Oct. 15, 2018 at age 65. Earlier this month Allen said the cancer he was treated for in 2009, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, had returned. Elaine Thompson, File AP Photo