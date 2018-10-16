Drone video: Soar over Linwood Cemetery and learn about the upcoming Fall Ramble
Historic Linwood Foundation is hosting it's 22nd Annual Fall Ramble Thursday, Oct. 18. Tickets are available at the Historic Linwood Foundation office at Linwood Cemetery. Call the Foundation office at 706-321-8285 for more information.
Toma the Mime, also known as Thomas K. Johnson, has been teaching his Young Authors Day program in local schools as part of the RiverCenter on the Road program by RiverCenter for the Performing Arts. He also performed Saturday in downtown Columbus.
Jordan Watson, 10, of Box Springs, is one of nearly 200 kids aged 9-14 selected to be on the first American Ninja Warrior Junior TV series that begins airing Oct. 13 on Universal Kids, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment’s network for kids.
The Springer Opera House’s production of “Amazing Grace” opens Friday in the Springer’s McClure Theatre. It's part of the Children’s Theatre Series. Public performances are set for October 12, 13, 19, 20 at 7 p.m. and October 13, 14, 20, 21 at 2 p.m.
Betty Whartenby Richardson celebrated her 90th birthday Sunday by ziplining across the Chattahoochee River as family and friends watched. Richardson is a lifelong resident of Columbus and was born and raised in the home she currently occupies.
Six popular Columbus chefs are combining efforts for a fall dinner to benefit Giving Kitchen. The Columbus Chefs Collaborative Dinner is Oct. 14 at Rivermill Event Center and will feature a six-course meal prepared by six different local chefs.
Here's a look at some of the high school football games scheduled for Oct. 4-5 involving teams in the Chattahoochee Valley. Many teams are on the road this week and A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium is being used for the Tuskegee-Morehouse Classic.
The Columbus Figure Skating Academy is sending three skaters to compete in the 2019 South Atlantic Regional Figure Skating Championship. The event is Oct. 4-7 in Coral Springs, FL. Meet the three and their coach Robbie Przepioski in this short video.
By the time the sun sets Sunday, a south Columbus institution will have closed for the last time and the era of drive-in restaurants that once dotted Victory Drive between downtown and Fort Benning will be over. Here's a look inside Gus's Drive-In.
VisitColumbusGA re-dedicated Wednesday and gave a tour of its newly remodeled and refreshed visitors center at 900 Front Ave. in Columbus after a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony. It has technology upgrades and plenty of information for visitors.
Hang out in the kitchen with Trevioli co-founder and chef Trevor Morris, and watch the crew make fresh fusilli, mezzalune (not to be confused with the culinary knife mezzaluna) and ricotta gnocchi in the Ledger-Enquirer restaurant series, Order Up!
Columbus State University’s production of “Guys and Dolls” open Sept. 28 at CSU’s Riverside Theatre Complex. Performances are scheduled for September 28-29 at 7:30 p.m, September 30 at 2:00 p.m, and October 4-6 at 7:30 p.m. Here's your sneak peek.
Go behind the scenes with director and choreographer Shane Hall at "photo call" for the Springer's production of "Mamma Mia!" Performances are set for Sept. 21, 22, 27, 28, 29, Oct. 4, 5, 6 at 7:30 PM & Sept. 23, 30, and Oct. 7 at 2:30 PM
Emily Kristen Morris portrays Bea in the national touring production of "Something Rotten!". The company has been at RiverCenter for the Performing Arts preparing for the tour, which has its first public performance Wednesday Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m.
The Brick Bistro at Central High School, operated by culinary arts instructor John Chapiewski and his advanced students, opens to the public Sept. 19. It's open Wednesday through Fridays from 11:15 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. in the career tech building.
