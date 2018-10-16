Drone video: Soar over Linwood Cemetery and learn about the upcoming Fall Ramble

Historic Linwood Foundation is hosting it's 22nd Annual Fall Ramble Thursday, Oct. 18. Tickets are available at the Historic Linwood Foundation office at Linwood Cemetery. Call the Foundation office at 706-321-8285 for more information.
By
Here are your football matchups for Oct. 4-5

Sports

Here are your football matchups for Oct. 4-5

Here's a look at some of the high school football games scheduled for Oct. 4-5 involving teams in the Chattahoochee Valley. Many teams are on the road this week and A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium is being used for the Tuskegee-Morehouse Classic.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Columbus Ledger-Enquirer App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service