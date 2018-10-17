Prosecutors disclose more misconduct by Weinstein detective

FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2018 file photo, Harvey Weinstein enters State Supreme Court in New York. New York prosecutors say the former lead police detective in Weinstein’s sexual assault investigation urged one of his accusers to delete information from her phone before turning it over to prosecutors. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office detailed the alleged misconduct in a letter to Weinstein’s lawyer that was made public Wednesday, Oct. 17. Mark Lennihan, File AP Photo