Ambassadors for Motown sound seek more of it in hometown

In this July 31, 2018, photo, singers Mark Scott of The Miracles and Joan Belgrave, left, perform in Detroit. The music of Motown still beguiles audiences around the globe. But the music of Stevie, Martha, the Supremes and Temptations doesn’t get heard regularly and reliably in Detroit, the city of its birth. Belgrave is among those out to change that: She’s brought it to many venues and hopes to secure a place “dedicated to the genre.” She said what exists isn’t enough for a city with such a sonic lineage and legacy. Carlos Osorio AP Photo