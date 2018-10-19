Eagles fan hit with fame after hitting pole gets some glory

In this October 2018 photo provided by Matt Liston, Philadelphia Eagles fan Jigar Desai poses with tickets to an Oct. 28 football game between the Eagles and the Jacksonville Jaguars in front of the subway pillar he ran into earlier this year at Ellsworth Station on the Broad Street subway line in Philadelphia. The moment in the spotlight isn’t over yet for Desai who stumbled into fame as a viral video star after running into the subway pillar. Desai is now the subject of an NFL digital short feature, shot ahead of the Oct. 28 Eagles game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. (Matt Liston via AP) Matt Liston AP